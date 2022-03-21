Hoda Kotb gets candid with co-star after emotional reunion The NBC hosts are a close unit

Hoda Kotb felt whole again on the latest installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna, as she was reunited with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager.

The NBC host welcomed her co-star back to the show with open arms, saying: "Jenna's back! And she brought spring with her!"

WATCH: Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb host New Year's Eve Special

After gushing over the improving weather and getting to catch up for a bit, Jenna revealed her spring break plans, which included a family trip to the Bahamas.

Jenna expressed her frustration over traveling with small children, but did add at the end that she and husband Henry Hager, along with her three kids, had a fun and relaxing family break.

A photo was then shared from her Instagram Stories, which also included co-star Savannah Guthrie's family, celebrating their anniversary with their own family in tow.

"Oh my god, what a great shot, that's you and the Guthrie crowd," Hoda reacted, and then added: "It's fine. I don't feel jealous, I honestly don't.

Jenna returned beside Hoda on Today

"I'm happy, and you guys always have such a great time together. Two perfect families. I love blended families. That's awesome!"

Jenna could not stop laughing as Hoda jokingly implied that she felt left out. "You really don't care," Jenna questioned, with Hoda clarifying that she was kidding.

Savannah and her family, including husband Mike and kids Vale and Charley, jetted off to the Bahamas to celebrate the couple's eighth wedding anniversary.

Jenna earlier shared a snapshot of the group from their lush vacation, which saw her and Henry celebrating Savannah and Mike as they leaned in for a kiss and the kids in their swimsuits were having a blast.

Savannah and Jenna celebrated with their families in the Bahamas

"@savannahguthrie and @feldmike Magical 8 in the most magic @bahamarresorts," she wrote alongside the photograph posted on her Instagram Stories.

Savannah's co-star Craig Melvin had been taking her place beside Hoda at the top of the NBC daytime show each morning, while Kelly Rowland subbed in for Jenna during her Today with Hoda and Jenna segments.

