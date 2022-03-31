Rose Ayling-Ellis shares heartmelting post to Giovanni Pernice as his future on Strictly is confirmed Strictly has confirmed their professional dancers for this year

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were reunited once more this week following their triumphant turn on Strictly Come Dancing.

During last year's series, the couple became one of the show's most-loved couples after they dazzled fans with their impressive dance moves.

On Tuesday, the champions attended the Royal Television Society Programme Awards – and were joined by fellow cast members. Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes images with Giovanni, the actress gushed: "Congratulations to @bbcstrictly for winning the @royaltelevisionsociety judge award. Strictly magic would not have happened without the teams."

Although Giovanni and Rose weren't up for any solo awards at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards, it was a big night for the cast as they were honoured with the prestigious RTS Judges' Award.

However, they are among the six nominees for Virgin Media's Must-See Moment Award at the upcoming awards ceremony for their iconic couple's choice dance. Rose, 27, became the first deaf person to compete and win the show - performed a moving routine to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears.

Rose shared these snaps from their night out this week

The duo paid respect and raised awareness for members of the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, show bosses confirmed Giovanni will be back for the upcoming series of Strictly later this year. He will join the likes of Amy Dowden, Kauren Hauer, Dianne Buswell and Johannes Radebe in the line-up.

Rose and Giovanni during their couple's choice dance

"Keep dancing [heart emoji]," Giovanni remarked after the news was announced. Fans were quick to applaud this, with one writing: "It would not be the same if you were not in it Giovanni, after last year I'm excited to see what this year brings."

Another commented: "@giovannipernice so happy you and @kaiwidd are coming back you are my favourites." A third post read: "We can now breathe [heart emoji]."

