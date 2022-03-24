Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares loving message to Rose Ayling-Ellis after amazing milestone

Giovanni Pernice has sent Rose Ayling-Ellis the sweetest message after news of their TV Bafta nomination was announced.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars, who won the show in December, are among the six nominees for Virgin Medi'’s Must-See Moment Award at the upcoming awards ceremony for their iconic dance.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice leave fans in tears with poignant dance

They performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears. The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

After the news was confirmed, Giovanni reshared BAFTA's tweet and put a heart emoji in the caption. Meanwhile, Rose tweeted: "Arghhhhhhhhh!!!! Thank you so much."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Just voted for you both. You have risen so much awareness, not just for the dear community, which has been huge, but also for those whom didn’t think they could follow their dream. Congratulations."

Another stated: "Voted for you both. Well deserved you're a choreography genius and your connection with Rose was amazing. The deaf community will be so proud of you both."

Rose and Giovanni during their couples choice dance

Speaking about the nomination, Giovanni also said on BBC Breakfast: "The feeling in the room was just, you know, outstanding. It was more than just a dance. It was more than just 16 seconds of silence.

"For us, it was to show what Rose does every week. And I think, since we did that moment, people realised how difficult it is for Rose to dance. It was very special. Definitely very special."

He added: "It was my idea to put the hands over the ears. It was the idea to talk to Sarah James, our exec producer. We wanted to get the moment absolutely right. We didn't want to get it wrong, you know? So it has to be a moment, and there were a lot of thoughts that went into the making, for sure."

