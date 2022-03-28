Bridgerton: 5 major changes from novel to show in season 2

Bridgerton season two is based on the second novel in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, and so fans of the novels might have thought that they had a good idea of what to expect from the new episodes of the hit period drama. However, plenty of changes were made to the original source material! Check out five huge changes we noticed in the adaptation…

Kate and Edwina’s heritage

In the novels, Kate and Edwina join the ton for a season from Somerset, whereas in the TV show the pair have traveled from India for the season, where Kate plans to return to work as a governess after finding Edwina a suitable husband. Speaking about her character, Simone Ashley previously told Tatler: "Kate comes from India but what I love is no one comments on that. You follow the character's journey, not her heritage."

WATCH: Kate and Anthony's relationship, however, is just as fiery as it is in the books!

The identity of Lady Whistledown

Whereas in the novel Lady Whistledown’s true identity is still very much a secret, in the TV show the viewers now know who is producing the gossip column - and how she goes about it. Penelope Featherington’s difficulties as her secret identity becomes harder to maintain is a key detail of season two, as it eventually causes problems with her close friend, Eloise.

Anthony’s reasons for not wanting to fall in love

While in the TV show, Anthony reveals that he is terrified of falling in love as he is traumatized by his mother’s reaction to the death of his father, and never wants to be in a position where he might lose someone close to him. In the novel, he is determined not to fall in love as he is convinced that he will die young following the death of his father, and doesn’t want to leave his wife bereft.

Edwina and Anthony’s failed wedding

Although there is certainly talk of Edwina and Anthony tying the knot, they never get engaged, never mind make it down the aisle! In fact, while Edwina likes Anthony, she is somewhat smitten with another suitor, which works out very well for when Kate and Anthony are forced to wed after being caught in what looks like a compromising situation after Kate is stung by a bee and Anthony attempts to suck out the sting.

The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn, Amazon

Eloise’s romance with Theo

Eloise is given a bigger character arc in season two, including a juicy romance with Theo, a young man who works at the printer of Lady Whistledown. The pair become instantly smitten with each other, but Eloise has no such romance in the book, with her chance at finding love coming along in book five.

