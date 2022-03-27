Bridgerton season two made its hotly-anticipated debut on Netflix on Friday and while most fans of the show have been enthralled by the new episodes, some have complained about the lack of sex scenes.

Unlike the first season, which was overflowing with intimate moments between protagonists Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and The Duke (Regé-Jean Page), season two is much tamer with very few sex scenes.

Following the new season's release on the streaming platform over the weekend, viewers have taken to Twitter to comment on the lack of risqué scenes. One fan wrote: "I thought the sex in the #Bridgerton season one was too much but now I think the sex in season two is severely lacking! We want moderation and balance, not starvation!" while another added: "What happened to all the sex in Bridgerton?"

A third person tweeted: I'm enjoying this season, but where's the sex?!" while another compared the show with fantasy drama Game of Thrones, which was also known for its raunchy scenes: "Did #Bridgerton really pull a Game of Thrones on us? Draw you in with all that season one Duke sex, then follow up with barely any?"

Addressing the reason why there are fewer sex scenes in season two compared to season one, creator Chris Van Dusen defended the show's decision.

Fans complained about the lack of sex scenes

"It was never about quantity for us," he told HELLO! and other journalists. "Our approach to intimacy on the show really is the same as season one. And we use these intimate scenes to tell a story and to push the story forward. We've never done a sex scene for the sake of doing a sex scene, and I don't think we ever will.

"It all serves a larger purpose and it's a different story this season. It's different characters. We're with Anthony and Kate most of the season and that's very different from Daphne and Simon.

"And that's really part of the draw to me of a project like this, the ability to tell these close-ended love stories of different characters season after season."

Simone Ashley, who plays leading lady Kate Sharma, added: "And it makes sense for these characters because they're so protective over their families and they're so truthful to their duties and responsibilities – so for them to break that wouldn't have made sense for the characters.

"And as Chris has said, they aren't performative sex scenes or intimate scenes. They have a meaning behind them and I think it's very earned when the fireworks happen."

The show's creator has defended the decision

Jonathan Bailey, who stars opposite Simone as Anthony Bridgerton, reiterated: "I think Kate and Anthony feel explicit in the way that they feel naked in front of each other. I think that's also a very interesting, cerebral way of exploring that innate sexuality, and I think it bodes really well for the following seasons, to not just be... about sex.

"That is a huge part of it, but there are so many other amazing things that are explored and will be explored going forward."

Bridgerton is available to watch on Netflix.

