Jonathan Bailey is the talk of TV town at the moment thanks to his leading role in the brand new series of raunchy period drama, Bridgerton.

Although die-hard fans of the Netflix show are well acquainted with his character, Anthony Bridgerton, thanks to his supporting role in the first season which landed in 2020 – many are enjoying Jonathan taking the spotlight for the new episodes alongside Bridgerton newbie, Simone Ashley.

WATCH: Bridgerton season two - see the official trailer

Prior to Bridgerton, however, the actor has appeared in many other notable roles, so he'll no doubt be a familiar face to many. Get to know Jonathan and see his career details here…

Who is Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey?

Jonathan Bailey is a 33-year-old actor from Oxfordshire who began acting at a very young age, so it's no wonder he's become an esteemed thespian throughout his career.

A fresh-faced Jonathan is his early career

Despite being perhaps known as a TV actor in recent times, he began his career working in the theatre. Jonathan's first role on the stage was for the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company's production of A Christmas Carol at the Barbican at the tender age of seven.

Following his studies and completing his A-Levels at Magdalen School in Oxford, Jonathan went on to study a degree with the Open University, before he began auditioning to become a professional actor.

What has Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey starred in?

Around 2011 and 2012, Jonathan was beginning to be noticed for his talent. In 2012, he was nominated for the award for Outstanding Newcomer at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards for his part in South Downs.

The year after, he received critical acclaim for his role opposite Matt Smith in the West End musical production of American Psycho. The actor's theatre work didn't stop there as Jonathan went on to appear in the well-received production of Company in the West End in 2018, a role which earned him a Laurence Olivier Award.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

But Jonathan is no less experience when it comes to TV. Viewers may recognise him for his roles in popular shows such as W1A, Crashing, Chewing Gum opposite Michaela Coel, Jack Ryan and Broadchurch – the latter of which also happened to star his new co-star in Bridgerton, Simone Ashley. (and Crashing)

What else is there to know about Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey?

It's clear that Jonathan Bailey has huge success in acting, but the star did interestingly reveal that he would have become a teacher had acting not worked out. He told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I think all teachers are basically modern-day heroes, and I love going to see my niece in her nativities and stuff at school.

"I just always think that they're so sweet and lovely and generous. Watching the next generation of Baileys grow up you just realize how informative those years are and I think being a part of that is pretty special."

