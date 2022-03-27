Who is Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey dating? All the details

Good news, Bridgerton fans! The highly-anticipated second season of the hit Netflix drama is finally here.

In the new episodes, Jonathan Bailey plays the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, whose romantic relationships are now the focal point. But how much do you know about the actor's own love life? Find out all about the actor's life away from cameras here…

Although his character in the racy period drama has a reputation as a renowned rake, Jonathan himself couldn't be more different. The actor who hails from Wallingford in Oxfordshire tends to keep his dating life on the down-low, and it's not known whether he is currently in a relationship or not.

However, he has been very open about his sexuality and candidly opened up about his experience of being gay in a recent interview. Chatting to GQ, he revealed that he was advised to keep his true sexual identity hidden early on in his career as it would cost him roles.

Jonathan Bailey has previously opened up about his sexuality

He said: "I think it shouldn't matter at all what character people play, but of course there is a narrative that's very clear, that openly gay men aren't playing straight in leading roles."

"A lot of straight men have gone on to play iconic gay roles and to be lauded for that is fantastic," he added. "But wouldn't it be brilliant to see gay men play their own experience?"

Jonathan added the advice stayed with him throughout his twenties and taught him that "in order to be happy I needed to be straight," but eventually he decided: "I'd much prefer to hold my boyfriend's hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part."

Jonathan's character Anthony takes centre stage in Bridgerton season two

Despite the misguided advice, Jonathan has managed to land roles playing both straight and gay men over the last few years. While his TV roles include playing straight men on the likes of Broadchurch, W1A and Chewing Gum, his theatre roles have been a bit more diverse.

In 2018, he starred in the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company as Jamie, a man who gets cold feet before marrying his boyfriend. More recently, he has been wowing theatre audiences in Mike Bartlett's play Cock alongside Taron Edgerton, which explores the themes of sexuality and identity.

In the show, which is currently showing at the Ambassadors Theatre, he plays John, a man who begins to question the restrictive labels after taking a break from his boyfriend and falling madly in love with a woman.

