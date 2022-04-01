Rose Matafeo made a bold confession while promoting her show Starstruck - and viewers loved it.

The actress appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and revealed how the popular show came about.

During the hilarious interview, Rose said she was feeling down on her luck when the idea for her comedy came about.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Matafeo's hilarious interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers

She explained: "I pitched a bunch of ideas for shows I could potentially play myself in and they were all deeply rejected by every channel in the UK."

Rose - who plays a woman navigating the complications of accidentally sleeping with a film star - said she was on a flight when the idea for Starstruck came about in the most unexpected way.

"I was on the way back to new Zealand from London, I was on a long-haul flight. It was like 24 hours," she revealed. "And my agent was like, 'please just pitch one more thing'.

Rose told the amusing story of Starstruck's creation to Seth Meyers

"I was quite drunk and I was like, 'Well maybe I'm in a rom-com then,' and then I wrote like a page of stuff."

She added: "Yeah, that's where it started. I made all the people on the plane act it out. I was very distruptive. It was like, 'get her off the flight'."

Rose wrote and stars in the comedy Starstruck

It all worked in Rose's favor, however, as the show was picked up by the BBC in the UK and then HBO too.

Rose has also just been nominated for a BAFTA for best female performance in a comedy programme.

Starstruck is about to air its second season on HBO Max in the US too and fans of the show are already hopeful for many more seasons to come.

