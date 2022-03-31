The Crown stars Helena Bonham Carter and Emma Corrin reunite for Call My Agent adaptation - and it looks amazing What do you think of the English adaptation?

The first trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s new series Ten Percent, an adaptation of the hit French show Call My Agent is finally here - and it is full of huge stars! The series, which is set to be released on 28 April, follows a talent agency in London dealing with top British stars - and it looks set to be hilarious.

In the new trailer, with was released on Thursday, the show follows a group of talent agents as they attempt to keep their clients - including Dominic West, Helena Bonham Carter, Emma Corrin and Phoebe Dynevor - happy. Like the French version, the stars play an exaggerated version of themselves in the series - and fans are loving the first look.

WATCH: How many stars can you spot in Ten Percent?

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Can’t wait," while another added: "I wasn't sold on this show until I saw this trailer and now I fear it might be my new favourite series." A third person wrote: "Ahhh finally!! Very excited about #TenPercent - the UK version of Call My Agent looks fab."

We can't wait for this one!

The creator of the hit BBC comedy W1A, John Morton, adaptation the English version of the show, and previously told Deadline: "I’m thrilled, startled and daunted to be given the chance to re-create such a wonderful show as Call My Agent! for an English language audience... If we’re all very ambitious for this project, it’s only because the original is so good."

The UK remake of Call My Agent will be out in April

Meanwhile, for fans of the original show, despite concluding with season four, it has since been confirmed that the show will return for a fifth season and a film, and we can’t wait to reunite with the likes of Matthias, Camille and Andrea!

