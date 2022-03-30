Matt Baker opens up about future of his young children and their role on family farm Matt is currently starring in a new series titled Matt Baker: Travels with Mum & Dad

Matt Baker has opened up about his children's role on the family farm in Durham and the possibility of them running it one day.

The TV star, who returns to Channel 4 this week with new series Matt Baker: Travels with Mum & Dad, appeared on Lorraine late last year and opened up about his plans for his offspring.

He said: "As parents, all we try and do is give our children opportunities and say, 'Look, it's there if you want it,' and they've implemented those changes, they've been a big part of choosing the sheep.

"We've brought all the new sheep on and for them to choose that bloodline right at the start, for them to have that connection when they get older, they'll be like, 'We started this,' which is so cool for a 12 and a 14-year-old."

Matt said his children have been getting involved in farm life

Matt also revealed that his children are having the same experiences as he had growing up on a farm and are learning the same life lessons.

He explained: "There's a little sub-heading on my book which is: 'How the Countryside Made Me,' and that is so important to me because what I've done is I've gone round the farm and I've been talking about various things that have been happening throughout the year and I've been linking those to anecdotes from my career and how all that responsibility and dedication growing up, that working ethic, how that's kind of implemented itself in everything that I've gone on to do.

"It's fascinating, going back to my children, watching them experience the things I experienced when I was their age, and I never realised it but it became very obvious to me, those foundations that I've got at that age and how they've helped me with the rest of my life."

