Gogglebox's Ellie Warner misses second episode as boyfriend continues to fight for life The TV star's boyfriend remains in intensive care

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner is set to be absent from the show for a second week following her boyfriend Nat Eddleston's tragic accident last month.

Nat, who made a brief appearance on the Channel 4 show in 2020, remains in hospital fighting for his life after being hit by a car.

It has been reported that Nat is on a life support machine and has sustained a broken back, two collapsed lungs and possible brain damage.

It has also emerged that Ellie was standing next to her partner when the accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday 19 March. Although she has not commented publicly on the accident, it is thought that she has not left his bedside over the last two weeks.

The hairdresser, who usually appears on the sofa alongside her younger sister Izzi, is being supported by show bosses as she takes some time away from the feel-good show. Fans have also rallied around her with well wishes and prayers.

Nat has joined Ellie on the Gogglebox sofa before

"Thinking of you both, stay positive," one commented on a recent Instagram snap of the two of them, whilst a second wrote: "Oh Ellie we're so sorry to hear what happened. Stay Strong. Sending our Love. Our thoughts are with your boyfriend you and family."

Ellie's boyfriend Nat was involved in a hit and run in March

A third added: "Sending you lots of love. I had the same injuries 30 years ago in an accident and although it's a tough road he will get through it, I'm only saying this so you know people get through it. Sending lots of positive vibes to you xx."

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police have appealed for information from the public as they continue their investigations into the hit and run.

Officers said in a social media statement: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in the Halton area of Leeds involving a white Seat Leon and an adult male pedestrian."

"The pedestrian has suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision," it continued. "Anyone who witnessed the incident or the Seat being driven prior to the collision, including anyone with dash-cam or video footage, is asked to call 101, or contact online via www.westyorkshire.police.UK/101livechat referencing collision 13220147973."

