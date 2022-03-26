Gogglebox's Ellie Warner inundated with support as she misses show following boyfriend's hospitalisation The TV star's boyfriend remains in intensive care

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has been inundated with support from fans after taking time away from the Channel 4 show following her long-term partner's tragic accident last week.

The 31-year-old's boyfriend Nat Eddleston was involved in a hit and run in the early hours of Saturday 19 March which has left him in a "critical but stable condition," according to West Yorkshire Police. Although Ellie and Nat's family have not yet spoken publicly on the tragic news, according to The Mirror, neither have left Nat's bedside over the last few days, where he remains with a broken neck, two collapsed lungs and possible brain damage.

WATCH: Gogglebox's Stephen Webb explains to fans why he's missing from show

During Friday night's episode, viewers quickly realised Ellie and Izzi had taken a break from filming and were quick to send messages of support while also expressing their sadness at not seeing the fan favourite duo on the show.

"Missing Ellie and Izzie tonight. Sending love to them all and get well wishes to Ellie's boyfriend Nat," one fan wrote.

Another said: "I love Gogglebox so much but can't help feeling it's a little bittersweet tonight with everything happening with Ellie and Izzi, sending so much love and hope to them," another said.

Nat has joined Ellie on the Gogglebox sofa before

Someone else added: "I really hope Ellie and her partner Nat are doing ok following his accident #Gogglebox," and a fourth wrote: "My thoughts are with Nat and Ellie."

Ellie and Izzi have been regulars on the show since 2015, and Nat himself has also made an appearance on the sofa before. Back in 2020, he filled in for his girlfriend's sister when Covid-19 restrictions forced her to take a short break from the show.

Ellie and Nat have been dating for a number of years and recently moved into their first home together. Sharing the news on her Instagram last year, Ellie gave her followers a glimpse into their new house.

The couple revealed that they had purchased a modest 1930s semi-detached house in Leeds, which they planned to decorate with a "pop of colour" and "second-hand finds". Ellie wrote at the time: "Soon to be our home. Thank you to everyone who's followed so far!! We're looking at exchanging end of May/June time all being well."

