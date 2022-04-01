Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap The stand-up comedian is continuing his comedy tour

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour.

The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.

WATCH: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars

In the moment, as reported by People, a fan of Chris' was shouting out to the comedian and said: "[expletive] Will Smith," to which Chris simply replied: "No, no, no, no, no." clearly disagreeing with the cursing against the fellow actor.

The new exchange comes soon after Chris first took to the stage earlier this week following the incident at the Oscars, which saw Will storm the stage and slap Chris after the comedian made a GI Jane joke in reference to Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Will Smith and Chris Rock had an on-stage altercation at the Oscars

In his first gig after the shocking altercation, Chris told his fans at the show: "I don't have a bunch of [expletive] to say about that, so if you came here for that…" he began.

"I'm still processing what happened, so at some point I'll talk about that [expletive]. It'll be serious. It'll be funny, but right now I'm going to tell some jokes."

Will Smith gave a tearful speech after the shock moment

The comments were revealed in audio footage from the gig shared by Variety. They came after Chris' brother, Tony Rock, denied reports that Sean Diddy Combs said Will and Chris had reconciled after the show.

Meanwhile, it has since been reported that the Academy did ask Will to leave the awards event in LA but that he refused. It's also been reported that the Oscar-winner is under investigation by the Academy, who admitted they could have handled the incident differently. However, it's thought that Will's Academy Award will not be taken away from him.

Will has since apologised to Chris in a lengthy Instagram post, stating his behaviour was "unacceptable" and "inexcusable."

He said in part: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

