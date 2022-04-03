The Repair Shop's Suzie Fletcher shares heartwarming tribute to co-stars

The Repair Shop star Suzie Fletcher has made some heartwarming comments about her fellow BBC co-stars, revealing that the show is "a family".

Chatting alongside her brother, Steve Fletcher, on the Relatively podcast recently, the saddle maker opened up about what it is like working on the popular heirloom-fixing programme.

"It is amazing, it is, it's really lovely, but the interesting thing is I don't feel like I am working with my brother because I feel like I am working with a family.

"The Repair Shop is a family, a lot of life happens in the background between all of us and we all share and support each other. I have been told by many people that the warmth and closeness comes across on the programme, which, I love hearing."

She continued: "It is everybody from the top-down and the down up and people that come and go, everybody has played a crucial role. I mean that most sincerely, it is a team of people that I find extraordinary, and I appreciate every single one of them and getting to know them!"

Suzie said The Repair Shop team are like a family

The expert restorer also opened up about the strong bond between herself and Steve, who landed her the job on the daytime programme. She said: "A word from my brother was always very much appreciated because I could tell him, and still can, my darkest secrets and know that it's in complete confidence and he will keep that to himself but he will also give me really sound advice if I need it."

Suzie joined the show at the beginning of season two in 2017 having moved back to the UK after living in America with her husband for 22 years. Sadly, Suzie's husband died from cancer prior to her role on the show.

She previously told the BBC that it was her husband's passing, and her brother's participation, that convinced to her join The Repair Shop.

Suzie shares a close relationship with her brother, Steve

"Every time [Steve] called he looked to be having such a good time I jokingly said, 'If they need anyone to do leather I'm your gal.' I really was joking but after several phone calls and a lot of reassurance from Steve I agreed to give it a go and joined the team.

"I'm so happy I did as this is one of the most enjoyable things I've ever been involved with. It's also helped me through some very dark days," she added.

