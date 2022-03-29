The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares never-before-seen snap - fans are shocked The woodwork expert took to Instagram

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the show's Comic Relief special - and fans are loving it.

The Red Nose Day edition saw Judi Dench pay a visit to the heirloom-fixing barn and left besotted by host and furniture restorer Jay Blades.

Sharing a never-before-seen snap from the episode which shows Jay holding the actress' handbag, Will posted the caption: "Jay modelling Dame Judi Dench's handbag was certainly my Comic Relief behind-the-scenes highlight."

Fans immediately took to the comments to express their surprise at the national treasure's appearance in the iconic barn. One person wrote: "Omg omg omg! You're standing RIGHT NEXT TO Dame Judi Dench!," while another added: "Wow," alongside hands clapping emojis.

A third fan commented: "I bet you never thought you'd have Dame Judy visiting the barn!! Brilliant."

Will posted a behind-the-scenes snap to Instagram

The new photo comes just weeks after Will announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Polly Snowdon.

The woodwork expert revealed the news via an Instagram post that pictured him holding a personalised mug with the words 'Papa' engraved on the front.

He added the caption: "A new mug to add to my collection this summer. We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family."

Fans were over the moon with the exciting news and took to the comments to congratulate the BBC star. One person wrote: "Oh my gosh. Such lovely news for you both and your family. Congratulations," while another added: "Wow!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS to you both. What absolutely wonderful news."

Will has been crafting toys for his unborn baby

The presenter has been preparing to welcome his new baby by crafting some wooden toys. While appearing on a recent episode of Morning Live, Will revealed that he had been busy making a hand-sized sculpture.

"As much as I would love to do something quite big I don't have the time," he said. "However, I have been whittling some wooden toys."

"I have started making an elephant."

