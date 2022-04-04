The Ipcress File viewers seriously divided about penultimate episode

ITV's thrilling spy drama, The Ipcress File, aired its penultimate episode on Sunday night and viewers are seriously divided about the latest instalment.

The drama, which is a reboot of the 1965 spy film, follows working-class sergeant Harry Palmer, who becomes a spy in order to avoid an eight-year stint in military prison.

The latest episode saw Harry (Joe Cole) subjected to brainwashing treatment at the hands of the Chinese military. Meanwhile, Jean (Lucy Boynton) learned that Professor Dawson (Matthew Steer) had lost his intelligence and attempts to rehabilitate him.

By the end of the episode, Harry manages to escape and finds himself in the English countryside.

Some viewers took to Twitter at the end of the episode to express their confusion. One person wrote: "If anyone can really make head or tail of this then you're a better man than me," while another added: "Just when I think I can't get any more confused along comes the next episode of #theipcressfile and I am proved very wrong. Think I need to stick to the soaps."

The latest episode saw Harry subjected to brainwashing treatment

A third person simply commented: "Anyone have the faintest idea what’s going on?"

However, most fans seemed to enjoy the latest instalment and praised the compelling episode. One person tweeted: "This is really good. #TheIpcressFile," while another added: "One word, #theipcressfile is brilliant."

A third fan commented: "#TheIpcressFile is getting better and darker every week. Period drama at its best," while another applauded Tom Hollander for his role as Major Dalby, writing: "#TomHollander is absolutely stealing this #theipcressfile."

Viewers were divided over the latest episode

Other fans commented on Joe Cole's outstanding performance, suggesting that he should take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. One person wrote: "Does anyone else think that @theotherJoeCole would make a tremendous #007 #JamesBond? Loving him in #theipcressfile @ITV," while another tweeted: "Watching #TheIpcressFile and have had a revelation. As a lifelong Bond fan I realise that @theotherJoeCole is the perfect actor to take over as #007. There. Done. I thank you."

The Ipcress File concludes on Sunday at 9pm on ITV. The full boxset is available on ITV Hub.

