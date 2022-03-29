Here's how Unforgotten fans can win the chance to star in series five Series five is in the works and you could be cast in one of the episodes

Ahead of the return of Unforgotten, the creator of the hit ITV series has made a very special announcement – fans have the chance to be a part of the show for a brilliant cause!

Taking to Twitter on Monday, writer Chris Lang revealed that he is auctioning the opportunity to be an extra in season five to raise money for Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues to devastate the country. "Unforgotten fans! In aid of #Ukraine we're auctioning a day (19th April) on our London set, as an extra! (+ guest)” he wrote.

"To bid (minimum £500) let me know by tweet, we'll follow each other & then you can make a PRIVATE bid by DM. Auction ends midnight tomorrow #UnforgottenAuction."

In a follow-up post on Tuesday morning, he shared more details on what the experience on set will include - and it sounds seriously amazing.

"Only sixteen hours to go team, to win a fantastic day on set, meeting showbiz pals, eating showbiz food and at the end of it, you'll get to see yourself ON TELLY in #Unforgotten!! And all for such a great cause. Go on, you know you want to, have a cheeky bid!!" He also promised that he, along with the cast and crew, will "treat you like the stars you are if you win".

The very lucky winner will be invited on set on Tuesday 19 April 2022 and be able to catch their TV debut when the drama makes its return to screens.

While we don't have an exact release date for the new series yet, we expect it to air in Autumn 2022, given that filming kicked off in early March.

Sinéad Keenan has joined the cast as Sunny's new detective partner

The new episodes will see returning star Sanjeev Bhaskar back as DI Sunny Khan alongside new recruit DCI Jessica James, played by Sinéad Keenan, who was announced as Nicola Walker's replacement on the drama earlier this month.

Sinéad has previously starred in several successful TV dramas, including the BBC's Showtrial, where she played DI Paula Cassidy, as well as ITV's Little Boy Blue, where she played Rhy's mum, Melanie.

Alongside the two stars, the winner can also perhaps expect to film scenes alongside the likes of Jordan Long (DS Murray Boulting), Lewis Reeves (DC Jake Collier), Carolina Main (DS Fran Lingley), Georgia Mackenzie (Dr Leanne Balcombe) and Pippa Nixon (DC Karen Willetts) who play Sunny's police colleagues.

