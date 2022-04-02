Call the Midwife stars open up about when series will end Here's what the cast had to say about the future of the show...

Call the Midwife stars Megan Cusack and Ella Bruccoleri have weighed in on when they think the much-loved BBC series will come to an end.

The two actresses, who portray nurse Nancy and Sister Frances in the long-running drama which revolves around a group of midwives working and living in East London, revealed that they have high hopes that the series "could go on for years".

"I think the amazing thing about it [the show] is it's so wonderful getting to be with the characters for so long and not necessarily knowing where their journey is going. We get to live with them," Megan told RadioTimes.com.

She pointed to the popularity of the drama, which shows no signs of waning even ten years in, as one of the reasons why it's unlikely that it will get pulled off air anytime soon.

Nurse Nancy actress Megan thinks the series could "go on for years"

"People love it," she said. "It's great. And everyone's brilliant in it. The crew and production and everyone behind the scenes. That keeps people in it, and that's what keeps shows going. When people want to stay together, they stay together. And that's what's so beautiful about the show. So who knows. It could go on for years."

Her co-star Ella agreed. "It probably will. There would be uproar if it didn't!"

Ella and Megan's comments come after creator Heidi Thomas said that Call the Midwife is likely to finish when the story reaches the mid-seventies. As season 11 took place in 1967, it seems that, as Megan and Ella speculated, the period drama isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Ella also spoke about her hopes for the show to continue

Explaining her reasons for why this is, Heidi said back in 2019: "I do know that the original nuns on whom the original books were based left Poplar in 1976, because the social and the medical climate had changed. They relocated to Birmingham and focused more on spiritual work. So I don't know how far into the 1970s we could go."

She added: "Because every series has a new year attached to it, I think we could go on for a few years to come. But who knows? We aren't bored yet!"

Fans will be delighted to hear that the series has been recommissioned by the BBC for a 12th series which will air in 2023 as well as 13th in 2024, and both will come with Christmas specials.

