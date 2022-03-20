Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann has opened up about what it's like working with his wife Heidi Thomas, who is the writer and creator of the popular BBC period drama.

The actor, who plays Doctor Turner in the series, has revealed that his wife becomes "terrified" when Stephen receives the scripts that she has written.

Speaking on the WNET UP NEXT podcast recently, Stephen explained that while Heidi is writing the scripts, he's "not allowed" to look over her shoulder to read them and that he receives the scripts along with the other actors.

"So it comes from the production office with all the other actors getting their scripts," he detailed. "Heidi always says, 'I get really nervous because I know he's got the script now.' So it turns away instantly from her being like, 'No, you're not allowed to look, you're not allowed to know' to she then gets terrified: 'Oh, I wonder will he like it? Will he not like it? Will he think it's terrible? Will he think it's good?'"

Stephen revealed that Heidi is "terrified" after writing new scripts

He then went on to explain how Heidi listens at the door while he reads the scripts in their bedroom. "What she's listening for is one of two things," he said. "She wants to hear that I laugh at the funny bits and she wants to hear if it moves me. All too often, 40 minutes in, I'll have tears running down my cheeks and I'll go, 'Alright you can come in! How do you do this to me? Heidi, you make me cry!'"

He continued: "She always does the same thing, she goes, 'Yes!' If she knows she's made me cry, she knows it's going to be ok and she's really pleased.

Heidi is currently working on the next season

Fans will be pleased to know that Heidi is currently working on the scripts for season 12 of the drama and that filming should begin in around six weeks' time.

For US fans, Season 11 is debuting on PBS on Sunday 20 March, while all episodes are available to watch on BBCiPlayer in the UK.

