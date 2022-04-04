Eastenders actress June Brown dies aged 95

Eastenders actress June Brown has died at the age of 95, it has been announced by a spokesperson from the BBC soap.

June, who played the iconic character of Dot Cotton from 1985, died at her home in Surrey on Sunday surrounded by her family.

WATCH: June Brown talks about her BAFTA nod

A statement released by Eastenders announced the sad news. It read: "There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

"June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June's remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments. We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June's family and friends.

June joined the soap back in 1985

"A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June's memory. Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten."

A statement from the actress' family said: "We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side.

"We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

June joined the long-running soap back in 1985, and apart from a brief break from the show between 1993 and 1997, was a regular for over 30 years and became known for her beloved chain-smoking character.

June pictured with the Queen

In February 2020, it was announced that June had decided to leave the London-set soap permanently, at the age of 93.

Before playing her best-known role of Dot Cotton, she also appeared in Coronation Street, Doctor Who and The Bill, as well as period dramas The Duchess Of Duke Street and Oliver Twist.

