Rose Ayling-Ellis ditches the Strictly glamour for ripped jeans as she returns to EastEnders The actress officially returns to Albert Square this week

Following her triumphant stint on Strictly Come Dancing in December, fans of EastEnders will be pleased to see Rose Ayling-Ellis back on Albert Square next week.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice enjoys surprise 'dinner date' after risking wrath of Rose Ayling-Ellis

In first look pictures, the actress - who plays Frankie Lewis - looks happy to be reunited with her on-screen dad Mick Carter (played by Danny Dyer) following some time away from Walford.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice kisses Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ellis

The 27-year-old took a break from EastEnders in order to take part in Strictly, which she went on to win with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice pens Rose Ayling-Ellis the sweetest message as they part ways

READ: Giovanni Pernice's deep connection and protectiveness over Rose Ayling-Ellis explained

She made history by becoming the first deaf contestant to win the show – but has now gone back to her normal day job and is back shooting scenes for EastEnders.

Appearing on This Morning last month, Rose opened up about returning to EastEnders. "My first day back was yesterday," she said. "It was good fun. It's weird to be back. Everyone was so excited to see me again, back in the Vic, and it was really lovely."

The actress plays Frankie on the BBC soap

It certainly has been a busy few weeks for Rose; as well as filming EastEnders, the soap star also hit the road for the nationwide Strictly tour with Giovanni. The pair have now parted ways from their Strictly commitments having met back last summer.

Rose recently penned an emotional message, which read: "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified. Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been.

Rose took a break from EastEnders to take part in Strictly

"@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.