911: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein teases heartbreaking drama with Carlos - exclusive 

Will TK and Carlos ever just be allowed to have a quiet moment?! The 911: Lone Star pair have a new problem to deal with following the events of season three episode 12, which saw TK go back to day one of his sobriety after being poisoned with oxy. According to the show’s star, Ronen Rubinstein, the incident is going to lead to some serious drama between TK and Carlos.

MORE: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares poignant message with fans ahead of new episode

Chatting to HELLO! about episode 13, he said: "It focuses on the ups and downs of their relationship and we’re going to be focusing on TK grieving his mom, and we’re going to go down the path of seeing the addict which is TK."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been watching the latest series?

After asking if this means that TK will relapse for real, he said: "We’ll see, I can’t say anything… [it is] very much so [a tearjerker] but I can promise a happy ending."

MORE: 9-1-1 Lone Star’s Gina Torres joins Rob Lowe and Angela Bassett for Super Bowl party

Exclusive: 9-1-1's Oliver Stark reveals 'huge wrench' may tear apart Buck and Taylor's romance

The actor also joked about his character’s run of bad luck, with this season seeing him in a coma after rescuing a child in an ice lake. Laughing, he said: "It’s an honor! They like to hurt me but it makes for really good drama, they put me in situations and scenes and I kind of enjoy it in a weird way, it gets me to play with some really cool stuff."

Have you caught up on episode 12 yet?

He cheekily added: "It’s really traumatic for the fans, and I’m happy that I’m able to keep them feeling all of the emotions! I definitely enjoy Twitter and I enjoy engaging with the fans on Twitter. They love me and I love them, and the least I can do is engage and have fun with them."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.