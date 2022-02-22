Angela Bassett and 9-1-1 receive Critics Choice Super Awards nominations The Critics Choice Super Awards honors the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies

9-1-1 and Angela Bassett have been nominated at the 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards, which honors the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies.

Angela, who stars as Sergeant Athena Grant in the Fox drama, is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series and is up against two Squid Games stars, Kim Joo-ryoung and HoYeon Jung, as well as Queen Latifah (The Equalizer), Olivia Liang (Kung Fu) and Mary McCormack from Heels.

9-1-1 faces stiff competition from the Best /Action Series category with Cobra Kai, Heels, Kung Fu, Lupin, and Squid Game all also nominated.

Evil and Midnight Mass tied for the most television nominations, with each earning six nods including Best Horror Series. Zach Gilford and Hamish Linklater from Midnight Mass are both competing in the category of Best Actor in a Horror Series, while their co-stars Kate Siegel and Samantha Sloyan are up for Best Actress in a Horror Series; Samantha was also nominated for Best Villain in a Series.

Lucifer has two nods, for Best Superhero Series and Best Actor in a Superhero Series for Tom Ellis, while A Discovery of Witches also had two - Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series for Matthew Goode, and Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series for Teresa Palmer.

Doom Patrol, Hawkeye, Loki, Superman & Lois and WandaVision are all also competing for Best Superhero Series.

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant on 9-1-1

9-1-1 will return to screens on 21 March after taking a winter break, and the cast have been back filming the final episodes after COVID outbreaks forced production to halt for numerous TV shows filming in Los Angeles.

But the continuing concerns over the pandemic have forced one major change, as despite plans for a crossover to take place between 9-1-1 and spin-off show Lone Star in 2022 showrunner Tim Minear recently admitted that "the shows are pretty much gonna be living in their own universes this season it seems".

The 9-1-1 crossover between series first happened in 2021 and saw Evan Buckley, Eddie Diaz and Hen Wilson travel to Austin, Texas to help the crew of the 126 fight the wildfires.

The 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards will announce winners on 17 March

