Meet the cast of Channel 5's latest thriller Deadline The drama boasts some familiar faces

Channel 5's latest thriller, Deadline, follows disgraced investigative journalist James Alden who secures an interview with wealthy widow Natalie, who stands accused of her husband's murder but insists on her innocence. James becomes interested in her story and agrees to help find the true culprit.

The four-parter was penned by the same writer behind 2021 series Intruder, Gareth Tunle, and boasts a cast of familiar faces. Read on to find out who stars in the drama.

WATCH: The trailer for Channel 5's new thriller, Deadline

James D'Arcy

James D'Arcy plays washed-up investigative journalist James Alden whose world is turned upside down when he lands an interview with murder suspect Natalie. He becomes fascinated by the widow's story and agrees to help her uncover her husband's true killer.

Viewers will recognise James from his many roles in major TV shows and films. He is best known for his portrayal of Howard Stark's butler, Edwin Jarvis, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in TV series Agent Carter and the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. He also played murder suspect Lee Ashworth in the second season of ITV's acclaimed drama series, Broadchurch, as well as co-starred in Christopher Nolan's war film, Dunkirk, as Colonel Winnant.

James D'Arcy plays Edwin Jarvis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Charlie Murphy

Charlie Murphy stars as wealthy widow Natalie Varga, who is accused of murdering her husband. When we meet her, she is at the centre of a media frenzy and is desperate to clear her name.

Charlie Murphy is best recognised for her role as Ann Gallagher in the BBC One drama series Happy Valley, as well for playing Siobhán Delaney in the RTÉ drama series Love/Hate. Viewers may also know the actress for her role as Jessie Eden in the BBC gangster series Peaky Blinders.

Charlie Murphy is known for playing Ann in Happy Valley

Indra Ové

Indra Ové plays Barbara, James' boss at the production company, Patchwork Pictures, where he works as a documentary filmmaker.

Indra recently appeared in Netflix's comedy-drama, Sex Education, as Anna, as well as starring in the third season of ITV's Unforgotten as Maria Carr.

Indra Ové plays James' boss, Barbara,

Brian Caspe

Brian Caspe plays Toth, the intimidating henchman who becomes interested in James' investigation into the murder of Natalie's husband.

Brian's recent projects include 2019 film Jojo Rabbit and comedy film The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. He also starred as Torrance Dunn in Cold War drama Spy City, as well as Nigel Winetrout in Amazon Prime's Carnival Row.

Brian Caspe plays henchman Toth

Anamaria Marinca

Anamaria Marinca stars as Mrs Molnar, Natalie's lawyer, who is apprehensive about letting James get close to her case.

Viewers may recognise her for playing Sarah Nickel in the crime drama Tin Star, as well as for her role as Suzanna in Sky One drama, Temple. The actress was awarded a BAFTA back in 2005 for her performance in Channel 4 film, Sex Traffic, which she starred in alongside John Simm.

Anamaria Marinca is a BAFTA-winning actress

Deadline begins on Tuesday 5 April at 9pm on Channel 5.

