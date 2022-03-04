The Holiday aired its penultimate episode on Thursday evening and it seems the third instalment of the Channel 5 series was the most dramatic yet.

After trying to celebrate her birthday while on holiday in Malta, Kate (played by Jill Halfpenny), faced a number of frightening setbacks.

Kate's daughter, Lucy, fell victim to a revenge porn crime; meanwhile her suspicions surrounding her husband's affair continued to grow. However, the family was then distracted again when a fire broke out in the forest near where they were staying.

It transpired that Jake had started the fire where Kate and Sean's son Daniel was playing with his friend Odette. The family ran to locate the children in a panic, but at the end of the episode it was revealed that Izzy was seemingly dead at the bottom of the cliff. Did she slip and fall, or was she pushed by Kate in a jealous rage?

Episode three of The Holiday was a dramatic one

The murder-mystery element left some viewers at home feeling unimpressed. Many were quick to brand the episode and plot "unrealistic".

One person summed up their thoughts on Twitter: "Channel 5 usually excel with their four part dramas, but not sure what they were thinking with #TheHoliday.

"So disappointing, and as much as I don't want to watch it, I can't help but watch it to see how it concludes." A second viewer added: "#TheHoliday seems so scattered in terms of the plot. Far-fetched in other areas. And completely unrealistic to some degree."

Jill Halfpenny stars as Kate in the Channel 5 drama

However, others were more invested in the episode and were keen to give their theories on the truth behind Izzy's fate.

"OH MY GOD IZZY IS DEAD, fantastic performances from @CatSimmons in tonight's penultimate #TheHoliday," wrote one viewer, as another added: "Predications: I'm saying it was Jenny who killed Izzy! She's protecting Jake and Kate! Or it was Jake! #TheHoliday." Audiences will have to tune in to the final episode to find out what really happened…

