The Holiday continued on Wednesday evening with another instalment of the intriguing drama starring Jill Halfpenny.

The mini-series, which is airing on consecutive nights this week, tells the story of a family who take a trip to Malta which ends up taking a sinister turn after an affair and a murder take place.

Episode two delved deeper into Kate (Jill Halfpenny) and Sean's (Owen McDonnell) troublesome marriage after she discovered messages that indicated he was having an affair with one of her friends – but it seems viewers at home picked up one a plot detail they found confusing.

Taking to social media, audiences were quick to ask why the group of friends had taken a holiday together as there is clearly a lot of bad blood between them. One person tweeted: "#TheHoliday these couples shouldn't be on holiday together, they don't seem to like each other."

Another agreed, adding: "Clearly none of them get on with one another anymore, so why don't they just save everyone the agro and [go] home? #TheHoliday." A third wrote: "So predictable, characters that appear to hate each other even though they're on holiday together, and a lot of scenes where [nothing] happens.... #TheHoliday Am I going to watch the rest of it?...probably."

Tensions arose between the friends in episode two

Meanwhile, a fourth also had plenty of questions: "I love Jill Halfpenny but why is she so paranoid about her husband? Why did she go on this holiday to be suspicious about her friends? All the women are self-obsessed. All the men are just weird. All the kids seem to have mental health problems. #TheHoliday."

The series has been adapted to TV from the best-selling thriller book of the same name by T.M. Logan, meaning viewers can witness the picturesque, Mediterranean views on screen – despite the gritty plot.

As well as Jill Halfpenny and Owen McDonnell, the cast consists of: Lara McDonnell, Aidan McCann, Liv Mjönes and Cat Simmons.

