Louis Theroux reveals surprising star taking part in latest BBC documentary - details

Louis Theroux is set to return to BBC Two with a brand new documentary series - and he will be joined by some of the hottest names in the world of entertainment, including rapper Stormzy!

The new six-part series, which has the working title The Louis Theroux Interviews, will see the BAFTA award-winning presenter sit down with a different celebrity guest each episode to reveal "a unique and intimate portrait of some of the world's most well-known personalities."

In the first episode, Louis will join the chart-topping grime star at home and on tour to discuss his incredible career and future plans, including his upcoming third album.

More guests for the upcoming series will be announced in due course, and we can't wait to see what other huge names will be involved!

Speaking about the new series, which will hopefully hit screens later this year Louis said: "I'm so excited to be embarking on this new series - something very different to the kind of TV I normally make."

He added: "This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long form and revealing conversations with honesty, emotion, and humour. To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can't wait to get going."

The exciting announcement comes after Louis' latest documentary, Forbidden America, which saw him explore the impact of the internet and social media in some of the most controversial corners of American society.

Across his 25-year career, Louis has interviewed everyone from Jimmy Savile to the 'Tiger King' himself, Joe Exotic, as well as the highly controversial leaders of the Westboro Baptist Church and the Church of Scientology.

