Call the Midwife teases return of beloved character - and fans are thrilled The cast are due to start production on series 12 very soon...

Call the Midwife fans couldn't get enough of series 11 and with the cast due to return to production for season 12 imminently, we can only hope we have new episodes of the midwifery drama back on screens very soon.

But there's one character who the writer and creator of the show, Heidi Thomas, has hinted could also be making a comeback to TV screens in the future - and we would love it if this happened!

Comedian and actress Miranda Hart played the role of Matron Camilla Fortescue-Cholmondeley-Browne, commonly known as Chummy, from the show's beginning in 2012 until 2015.

And now, Heidi has stated that she would be keen to welcome the character back to the story in the future. Speaking to the Daily Mail before the tenth anniversary series began in April, Heidi admitted: "I still hope that one day we will come back to Chummy."

In the show, Chummy left Nonnatus House in series four to work in a different mother and baby unit. Following the departure from the drama series, Miranda spoke about the prospect of returning one day.

Could Miranda be back as Chummy?

"Maybe Chummy can come back in the next series an enlightened, crazed 60s hippy, having an affair with Paul McCartney," she told the Mirror at the time.

Meanwhile, the prospect of Chummy's return was circulating on social media when the BBC aired the previous series, and it seems fans are loving the idea. One person tweeted enthusiastically: "YEEEEEESSSS!! One of the best characters!! And Peter the Policeman."

Another seemed to be asking the actress directly, tweeting: "Pleeeeeaaase Miranda!!!!" Although Chummy is yet to reappear on Call the Midwife, viewers are still devoted to the show and were introduced to a brand new face in season ten – Megan Cusack.

Heidi Thomas revealed her hopes of returning to Chummy's storyline one day

The actress, who comes from a very famous family (her uncle is Oscar-winning actor, Jeremey Irons), plays the part of Nancy Corrigan – a new recruit to Nonnatus House, who makes quite the impression on the other midwives. The star also revealed recently that the cast and crew are due to head back to filming series 12 very soon.

"It's coming very soon," she told RadioTimes.com. "So just really excited to get together with everyone again because everyone's so lovely. It’s like a family. The crew are great. It's great crack. It's that weird time in between where you're like, 'I'd actually just like to be with everyone still!'" she added.

