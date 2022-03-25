Call the Midwife star joins cast of Netflix thriller You season four in major role - details We're so excited for this!

Filming for You season four has officially kicked off and has welcomed a very special new star from Call the Midwife!

It's been announced that Charlotte Ritchie will be starring opposite Penn Badgley in the upcoming fourth season of the smash-hit Netflix series. According to Deadline, the actress who is also known for her roles in Ghosts and Grantchester is set to play a woman named Kate who is described as "fiercely loyal to her friends" and "a brick wall to everyone else".

You is currently filming for its fourth season in the UK

As for how she will cross paths with New York native Joe, the description explains: "The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She's an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists.

"Kate tends to be 'the adult in the room' and has embraced the moniker of 'icy bitch.' She's especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers 'arrangements' to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm.

Charlotte is best known for her portrayal of Nurse Barbara in Call the Midwife

"When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems."

The exciting announcement comes just days after filming for new episodes of the thriller began in the UK, heavily suggesting that everyone's favourite TV serial killer has decided to swap Paris for London.

Has Joe swapped Paris for London in the new season?

As fans will recall - and warning, there are spoilers ahead - season three ended with a huge twist that saw Joe fake his own death, murder his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and abandon his infant son after the latest object of his obsession, Marianne (Tati Gabrielle) managed to escape his clutches.

In the final few moments, it's revealed that Joe has gone to France's capital city, perhaps hoping to find Marianne there since it is her hometown. "All I know, mon amour, is I'll search the world if I have to," Joe's internal monologue says as he saunters down a bustling Parisian street.

While Netflix is yet to reveal the setting for season four, it seems likely that we might just catch Joe stalking Charlotte's character in the aisles of Waitrose very soon...

