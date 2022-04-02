You season four cast revealed - and it includes a Downton Abbey star! Will you be watching?

We might not know when You will be back on our screens, but the recent news that season four will be set in London has us seriously hyped.

MORE: Call the Midwife star joins cast of Netflix thriller You season four in major role - details

What's more, it has been announced that a bunch of new stars will be joining the cast of the Netflix thriller - and one of them is a former Downton Abbey star! So who are they and what characters will they be playing? Find out more below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: You is currently filming for its fourth season in the UK

Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper and Amy Leigh Hickman have all been tapped for series regular roles, joining previously announced stars Charlotte Ritchie and Lukas Gage in the Penn Badgely-led series.

MORE: 7 great shows to watch in April

MORE: All you need to know about You star Penn Badgley's love life from his A-list exes to his wife

Fans of period drama Downton Abbey will recognise Ed, who played footman James "Jimmy" Kent between 2012 and 2014. The 33-year-old actor, who is also known for portraying Irish smuggler Stephen Bonnet in Outlander, will play a character by the name of Rhys, whose recent memoir has garnered him acclaim and pressure to launch a political career.

Downton Abbey star Ed Speleers has joined the cast of season four

Former EastEnders star Tilly will play a member of the English aristocracy, Lady Phoebe, who is described as "as sweet and kind as she is rich, famous, and chaotic".

Meanwhile, Amy, who has also previously appeared in the BBC soap as well as Our Girl and Harlan Coben's Safe, will play a literature major named Nadia, who aspires to be an author like Rhy but has made some big mistakes in her past.

EastEnders stars Tilly Keeper and Amy Leigh Hickman have also been cast

The new stars will be joining Call the Midwife star Charlotte who will play an art gallery director named Kate and Euphoria actor Lukas who will play Phoebe's American boyfriend, Adam.

Eleven more actors have been announced as part of the show's recurring cast, and it has also been reported that Tati Gabrielle will be reprising her role as Marianne, who Joe spent much of season three lusting after.

Season four is currently filming the UK

As fans will recall - and warning, there are spoilers ahead - the third season ended with a huge twist that saw Joe fake his own death, murder his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and abandon his infant son after Mariane managed to escape his clutches.

MORE: 22 most exciting TV shows returning in 2022

In the final few moments, it's revealed that Joe has gone to France's capital city, perhaps hoping to find Marianne there since it is her hometown. "All I know, mon amour, is I'll search the world if I have to," Joe's internal monologue says as he saunters down a bustling Parisian street.

How Joe makes the transition from France to England is not known yet, but we can't wait to find out!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.