The Bubble: viewers seriously divided over new Netflix film

Judd Apatow's new film, The Bubble, made its debut on Netflix over the weekend and viewers are seriously divided about the pandemic comedy.

MORE: Leslie Mann reveals latest project with famous family following terrifying injury on set

Boasting an all-star cast, including Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal and Judd's wife and daughter, Leslie Mann and Iris Apatow, the film follows a group of actors in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic who travel to a closed film set to shoot the sixth instalment of a successful dinosaur-themed blockbuster franchise.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Judd Apatow's latest comedy film

Some viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the celebrity satire, with one person writing: "#TheBubble is a missed opportunity. It starts off brilliantly and then just loses steam. Also a little too early to genuinely find funny when the pandemic is far from over," while another added: "Just finished watching #TheBubble on @netflix! DON'T BOTHER WATCHING!"

A third person commented: "I was so looking forward to this but it’s just a huge disappointment #TheBubble."

MORE: Sherlock creators reveal major update on future of series

MORE: Outlander star David Berry breaks down Lord John Grey's surprise return

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Karen Gillan and Pedro Pascal

However, not all viewers were displeased with Judd's latest project, with many also taking to Twitter to praise the "hilarious" movie. One person wrote: "Watching #TheBubble on @netflix. @JuddApatow you sir are an ABSOLUTE GENIUS! I haven't laughed this hard at a movie in a LONG TIME! Thank you!" while another added: "#TheBubble is one of the most hilarious ensemble movies ever! Reminded me so much of #TropicThunder I have always looked for movies like these and yes The Bubble was truly amazing!"

Viewers were divided over the comedy film

A third person commented: "Loved #TheBubble! Perfect mix of comedy and heart. @JuddApatow you totally nailed the tragedy and comedic woes of quarantine. Beautiful work from #LeslieMann @karengillan #IrisApatow @PedroPascal1 @GuzKhanOfficial @davidduchovny @KeeganMKey and more."

Other fans took to social media to applaud the epic cast, with one person tweeting: "Such a good and funny film. I love the clichés throughout. Still don't know how they put together a cast like that," while another added: "#TheBubble was HILARIOUS. The whole cast was solid and there were some really funny references. Karen Gillan especially is amazing as always."

The Bubble is available to stream on Netflix.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.