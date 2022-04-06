Apple TV+ show Severance’s future revealed

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Severance will be coming back for season two! The show has been critically acclaimed by fans and viewers alike, and we can’t wait to find out what’s going to happen next following the finale on Friday.

MORE: Parks and Rec star Adam Scott reveals candid moment with Jennifer Garner over 'ridiculous' treatment

Director Ben Stiller said: "It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement. It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the exciting announcement

Head of programming Matt Cherniss added: "Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that‘s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters. We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two."

MORE: Bridgerton: who will play Sophie Beckett in season three?

MORE: Exclusive: Outlander star David Berry reveals whether he will be back for more episodes

Have you watched Severance? The story follows Mark Scout, who leads a team at Lumon Industries, where employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. However, the work-life balance is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

Will you be watching season two?

Chatting about the news, one person tweeted: "This show is incredible. The pacing, character development, story development, everything is great. How do you make a show about office work thrilling?! The music is also exceptional. Comedians are an untapped drama potential. Look at will Ferrell be Vince Vaughan!"

Another fan added: "This is the news I’ve been waiting for. You and the team have crafted a surreal and brilliant piece of TV. Congrats to all! Now get back to work or the music dance experience will be officially cancelled."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.