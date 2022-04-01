All you need to know about Apple TV's brand new spy thriller Slow Horses Oscar-winning actors? Gripping plot? Yes and yes!

Looking for a brand new thrilling series to get stuck into this weekend? Apple TV+ could have the answer. The streaming service, which just bagged its first Oscar at last weekend's awards thanks to CODA winning Best Picture, have just launched the series, Slow Horses, and it's going to be big.

Based on the crime novel of the same name, Slow Horses tells the story of a group of intelligence officers based at the elusive Slough House. Read on to find out more including the impressive cast, synopsis and how to watch...

WATCH: Apple TV+ debuts new thriller Slow Horses

What is Slow Horses on Apple TV+ about?

Slow Horses is an espionage drama with "dark" comedy moments sure to make you chuckle. It's based on the award-winning book of the same name by Mick Herron and follows a group of British intelligence officers.

As the synopsis reads, the show focuses on the agents "who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House." The team's patriarchal figure is Jackson Lamb, the "brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes."

As the trailer suggests, the group of spies find themselves having to come together after making a number of blunders in their career, but soon end up having to club together to solve a big case and keep Britain safe from "sinister forces". We can't wait to watch…

Gary Oldman plays the lead in Slow Horses

Who stars in Slow Horses on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ did not scrimp when it came to casting this series. Leading the stars as main character, Jackson Lamb, is esteemed actor Gary Oldman. Gary has been in many roles throughout his career (The Dark Knight Trilogy, JFK, Air Force One, to name just a few) but, more recently, he picked up his first Academy Award for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in 2017 film, Darkest Hour.

The first two episodes of the comedy-drama are out now

Appearing alongside Gary is fellow award-winning actor Kristin Scott Thomas who will play Diana Taverner. Also starring is The Two Popes actor Jonathan Pryce, Olivia Cooke and Jack Lowden.

When is Slow Horses on Apple TV+ out?

The first two episodes of Slow Horses land on Apple TV+ on Friday 1 April. Following the first two instalments, the remaining episodes will then be released weekly.

