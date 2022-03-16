Norman Reeds suffers head injury while filming The Walking Dead

Fans of The Walking Dead are reaching out to Norman Reedus after it was revealed that the actor has suffered a head injury while filming the hugely popular apocalypse show.

Norman’s spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen has released a statement updating the public on his condition, telling Deadline: "Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."

In the show, Norman plays the fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon, and often shares snaps from his days on set. The star was set to appear at the Fandemic Tour but has had to pull out due to his injuries. Sharing the news on Instagram, they wrote: "We are sending all of our thoughts and positive energy to Norman Reedus. Everyone in our amazing community knows how much he loves his fans, and he wants you to know how terrible he feels about the situation.

"However, we all want him to do what is best for his health. Let's send him all of our well-wishes and hope for a speedy recovery."

We're wishing Norman a speedy recovery!

Norman has yet to share an update on his social media, but took to Twitter in early March to thank the fans for watching the show. He wrote: "I stole this post but thank u for all of u that have been with us all these years and I hope u enjoy tonight and all the episodes still to come. What a [expletive] ride this has been."

Taking to Twitter to share their support, one fan wrote: "Norman Reedus, just heard you got injured while filming. I hope it's nothing too serious and hope you get better soon. Sending some careful hugs," while another added: "Sending love, support and healing hugs to Norman Reedus."

