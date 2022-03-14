Parks and Rec star Adam Scott reveals candid moment with Jennifer Garner over 'ridiculous' treatment Adam appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show to talk about his new shows

Parks and Recreation star Adam Scott opened up about a hilarious revelation he and his Party Down co-star Jennifer Garner made while on the set of the popular show - revealing that the pair realized that they were "like babies" on set.

Chatting about how his wife Naomi was originally concerned about dating an actor on The Drew Barrymore Show, he explained: "I think [she thought actors were] full of themselves and I think she’s right! I think actors are really self-involved but for good reason! The thing that we’re going and selling is hard so it’s hard not to be to a certain degree.

"So I worked pretty hard to prove her wrong. We were shooting Party Down the other night… and me and Jennifer Garner were sitting there and someone’s getting us coffee and asking if we wanted snacks and we realized, we’re like babies. Actors are like toddlers. Everything on set is done for them, it is ridiculous how pampered we are!"

Adam opened up about meeting his wife, Naomi

Adam is currently starring in the Apple TV series Severance, and fans have been loving the creepy drama so far. The synopsis reads: "Mark Scout leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

"This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself."

