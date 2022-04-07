Call the Midwife star Jenny Agutter looks completely unrecognisable in new movie trailer Jenny Agutter is making a return to the big screen

The trailer for the upcoming sequel to The Railway Children has been released - and fans will be delighted to know that Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter is set to reprise her role.

The actress, who is best known to TV audiences for playing Sister Julienne in the BBC midwifery drama, is back playing Roberta' Bobbie' Waterbury, more than 50 years on from the original film's release. However, she looks completely different away from the cobbled streets of Poplar and without her nun's habit. Check out the trailer for The Railway Children Return below…

The film, which will arrive in cinemas on 15 July 2022, has been described as "an enchanting adventure for a new generation bringing a contemporary sensibility to a classic story and combining a British cast with stunning locations".

Joining Jenny in the cast are Gavin and Stacey star Sheridan Smith, who will portray Bobbie's daughter, Annie and newcomer Austin Haynes, who will play her grandson, Thomas.

Unforgotten star Tom Courtenay and Game of Thrones' John Bradley will also star alongside young actors Beau Gadsdon, Eden Hamilton, Zac Cudby and KJ Aikens.

Jenny, now 69, was just 16 years old when she was first cast as Bobbie in the BBC's 1968 series based on the classic E. Nesbit novel. She went on to star in the film version, aged 18, two years later in 1970. She also starred in 2000 television film remake, playing the role of the mother.

Jenny Agutter is best known for playing Sister Julienne in Call the Midwife

The official synopsis for the new film reads: "1944 – As life in Britain's cities becomes increasingly perilous, three evacuee children – Lily, Pattie and Ted, Watts – are sent by their mother from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth."

"There to meet them on the train station platform are Bobbie Waterbury, her daughter, Annie and grandson Thomas (Austin Haynes), and with their help, the evacuees are soon settling into their new life in the countryside.

"When the children discover injured American soldier Abe hiding out in the railyard at Oakworth Station, they are thrust into a dangerous quest to assist their new friend who, like them, is a long wayfrom home."

