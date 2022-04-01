9 movies not to miss in cinemas in April: Downton Abbey 2, The Lost City, Operation Mincemeat and more Here's what's coming to the big screen this month...

There's no better way to while away the hours on a rainy afternoon than with a visit to the cinema and given that April is famous for its showers, we're pleased to report that this month's selection of cinema releases is jam-packed.

From brand new Downton Abbey and Harry Potter instalments to a WWII thriller and a strange meta-movie starring Nicolas Cage, keep reading for all the unmissable films you can catch on the big screen in April…

WATCH: Downton Abbey: A New Era is coming to cinemas this month

True Things

True Things, starring Ruth Wilson and Tom Burke, tells the dark and twisty tale of a woman whose life is turned upside down after a chance encounter with a charismatic stranger.

In cinemas from 1 April 2022.

One of These Days

Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole leads the cast of this psychological thriller based on real-life events. In an annual Texas competition, contestants must keep their hand on a truck until they're the last person standing.

In cinemas and on Curzon Home cinema from 1 April 2022.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

In the third instalment of the Harry Potter spinoff, Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore finds himself on a collision course with the armies of dark wizard Grindelwald. Unable to stop him alone, he enlists the help of Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander to try and restore peace.

In cinemas from 8 April 2022.

The Outfit

Taking place entirely in a Savile Row shop, The Outfit sees Mark Rylance play an expert tailor who must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night. Dylan O'Brien, Zoey Deutch and Johnny Flynn also star.

In cinemas from 1 April 2022.

The Lost City

If you're looking for something that is going to leave you in hysterics, then The Lost City is one not to miss. The hilarious comedy action-adventure stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum as inept adventurers on a perilous quest.

In cinemas from 15 April 2022.

The Northman

This action-filled epic follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father's murder. Expect to see many familiar faces in the cast, including Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

In cinemas from 15 April 2022.

Operation Mincemeat

The two Mr Darcys, Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen, team up to tell the story of how the Allied Forces were able to pull off one of the most successful wartime deceptions ever achieved using one of the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man.

In cinemas from 15 April 2022.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage stars as, er, Nicolas Cage in this new action-comedy. Facing financial ruin, he agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party, which turns into an undercover mission for the CIA.

In cinemas from 22 April 2022.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Following the huge success of the first Downton Abbey movie, Julian Fellowes' new big-screen costume drama sees the Crawley clan descend on the French Riviera. As with the first film, expect lots of drama and a few new faces, including Dominic West.

In cinemas from 29 April 2022.

