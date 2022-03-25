Grantchester is back with a new series and some new faces! One fresh addition to the cast, Charlotte Ritchie, will be familiar to Call the Midwife fans thanks to her role as Nurse Barbara Gilbert, but it seems she had a rather embarrassing moment while filming for the new series of the ITV period drama.

Chatting to What's To Watch about how filming handstands on her first day on set went, she said: "Quite embarrassing, it was one of my first scenes, so everyone seeing my pants on the first day is quite an interesting way to introduce yourself!"

WATCH: Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie is appearing in the new series of Grantchester

The Feel Good actress continued: "But it was a really gorgeous day, the garden is so beautiful and the kids are so sweet. To be honest, it's not that different from how I would be if I was hanging out with a bunch of kids. I don't think I would be on the sidelines, I would be extremely competitive!"

The star plays Cathy's widowed niece, Bonnie Evans, in the new series. Bonnie, according to Grantchester's Geordie Keating actor, Robson Green, could be the potential love interest of Will Davenport, who is played by Tom Brittney.

Charlotte plays Bonnie in Grantchester

"Geordie's pursuit of Cathy took a very, very long time, but he knew she was the one," Robson told Radio Times, adding: "And Geordie falsely believed when Maya was the one for Will until he discovers who she is, and he's only seen her for five minutes."

He continued: "'She's not the one and maybe the love of your life, Will – [that] could be somebody that's on your doorstep.' And this is when the lovely Charlotte Ritchie enters the frame as Bonnie."

The actor also revealed that Grantchester's new arrival will also be crucial to his character's relationship with Cathy, whom he split from at the end of the last series. He added: "She is the device that tries to bring Geordie and Cathy together because she believes that they are the epitome of true love."

