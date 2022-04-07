Yellowstone star shares major update on season five - and fans will be thrille New episodes of the Western drama are on the way

Fans eagerly awaiting season five of hit Western drama Yellowstone will be thrilled to hear that one star of the show has shared an exciting update.

Forrie J Smith, who plays Dutton family ranch hand, Lloyd, took to Instagram this week to reveal that filming for the new episodes is going to kick off very soon. In a video posted to thank a handful of Yellowstone fans who sent him some fan mail, he revealed: "We're all going back for season five, mid-May, so keep your Yellowstone vibes rolling."

"Hey Cody Ring and all you Yellowstone addicts. Thank you, thank you for the care package, it's too sweet. I appreciate the thought and my grand baby loved that rabbit y'all sent her. Thank you all, all 170,000 of you, good job," he said before giving the exciting update.

Fans were quick to respond to the news, with hundreds commenting below the actor's post to express their excitement. One wrote: "I can't wait! Love and miss seeing all of you!"

Another echoed this, commenting: "Pleased is an understatement!" as a third delighted viewer gushed: "Can't wait for season 5 to be released! So excited!"

The exciting update comes after Yellowstone's executive producer, David Glasser, confirmed at the beginning of the year that not only had work on season five's script had begun, but the new season has a tentative air date already.

Forrie J Smith plays Dutton family ranch hand Lloyd

"I think the show is still maturing, and there's still a lot of stories to tell," he told Variety. "I know with Taylor [Sheridan, Yellowstone's co-creator], he's got a lot to say and a lot to write. He's deep into season five of Yellowstone now. He's got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about."

He added that if all goes to plan, season five will arrive on screens in the fall and it seems possible Paramount bosses could be eyeing up an early November premiere date once again.

As fans will recall, season four broke from tradition and began airing in November instead of June like the first three instalments. Alternatively, they could bring it forward to September or October, which is when a lot of dramas begin their new seasons.

