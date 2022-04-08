Old Enough! is the Netflix comfort watch that fans are obsessed with - have you seen it yet? The show has a passionate fan following

Are you in need of a new comfort watch? A hugely popular Japanese show has caught viewers’ attention on Netflix - and for good reason! Old Enough! is the most adorable show we’ve seen in a long time, but have you given it a try yet? Here's what it's all about…

Old Enough! is an unscripted reality show that sees very young children between the ages of two and four try their hand at real-world tasks set to them by their parents. Always accompanied by a camera crew with hidden cameras and a safety team disguised as passers-by, we watch the tot try to get their task completed with some hilarious commentary. And it is adorable.

WATCH: Old Enough! season one opening

The show has been running for over 30 years in Japan, and is a staple TV show, with the series also checking on the families years later for special episodes.

TBI Vision explained: "In all cases, the producers meticulously gather research from parents and parental organisations, and parents decide the appropriate challenge for each child. When the children hit the streets, it is always under the watchful eye of hidden cameras and the show’s safety team, who are disguised as joggers, passers-by, or gardeners."

Old Enough! is now on Netflix

Speaking about the series, Keisuke Miyata, head of sales at Nippon TV commented: “It is an immense honour to finalise this deal with Netflix that enables viewers the world over to enjoy Old Enough! for the first time. Already a hit in Asia, Old Enough! is quite an appealing format in that it offers great possibilities for localisations, no matter the place and culture."

20 episodes of the show are available

Fans have been absolutely loving it, with one writing: "Not me watching #OldEnough on Netflix & crying because a 2-year-old is running an errand!!!! This show is so cute. Please. I need every episode that has ever been made to be on Netflix IMMEDIATELY!" Another person added: "#oldenough on Netflix is the most delightful, entertaining, kawaii show ever! I love these beautiful children so much, such determined little souls once they set their minds to their tasks."

