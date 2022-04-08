Bridgerton: Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley reveal if they will return for season three Are season two’s couple about to pull a Rege Jean Page on us?

Bridgerton season two saw the show focus on the romance between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, and now that the pair have their happily ever after, we expect that season three will roll onto focusing on another Bridgerton sibling finding their one true love (we see you, Benedict)! But will Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, who play Anthony and Kate respectively, return for more episodes? Find out here…

Unlike Rege Jean Page, who left the show after his character Simon’s relationship with Daphne came to a happy conclusion, Jonathan and Simone are very much returning for round three.

Chatting about what to expect, she told Deadline and other reporters at a dinner celebrating South Asian culture: "We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started. We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in season three. In season two, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end.

The pair will be back for season three

"I think everything is just starting. I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season three and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it."

Jonathan teased that it wouldn’t all be plain sailing for the couple, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "But there’s going to be complication [ahead]. They’re not simple people. I know they will work as a unit, and I know he’ll be completely devoted to her, so I’m excited to see that and to explore [that].

We can't wait to see where their story goes next

"In the book and source material, there’s so much about her past and his past, so seeing maybe perhaps conversations where they acknowledge that further, and they have a really rich connection, just exploring that a bit further will be great. The payoff of the slow burn I think will continue for the years to come."

