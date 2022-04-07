Bridgerton: does Eloise Bridgerton end up with Theo Sharpe? 

Bridgerton season two had fans excited as it introduced us to Theo Sharpe, a handsome working-class man who catches Eloise Bridgerton’s attention. However, does Eloise end up with Theo, according to the books? Find out more about it here…

Fans were particularly thrilled with Eloise’s romance with Theo after she struggles with her first season in society, as she is uninterested in finding a husband. Unfortunately, their social classes come between them, as does Lady Whistledown when Penelope threatens to expose Eloise’s relationship with Theo to prevent her from visiting the printing shop anymore.

So do Theo and Eloise end up together? According to the novels, no. In fact, Theo Sharpe isn’t in the novels at all, and was only created for the TV show. According to the novels, Eloise actually ends up with Sir Phillip Crane, who fans will know is currently married to Marina Thompson, the distant cousin of the Featheringtons who is briefly engaged to Colin Bridgerton.

Who does Eloise end up with?

In the books, Phillip is a widower, and he and Eloise become friends after she sends him a letter of condolences following Marina’s death. She spends more time with him at his home with his twins, only for her elder brothers to find out and demand that they wed to protect her honour. Of course, the pair eventually realise that they are in love with one another. But will the TV show follow suit?

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes has hinted that she plans to tell all of the Bridgerton love stories but didn’t reveal Eloise’s future, telling ET Online: "I can’t say anything about what’s going to happen after this season, but it’s always been my plan to focus on a Bridgerton sibling every season and it’s no secret that there are eight siblings.

"It depends on how much Netflix will want to continue with us. I would like to focus on each of the eight brothers and tell love stories for each of them."

Eloise ends up with Phillip Crane

However, right now it seems that fans are very much rooting for Eloise and Theo to get together, with one writing: "We need rich girl and commoner boy lovers trope for Eloise and Theo," while another added: "I don’t care about Eloise’s storyline in the books. Girlboss Eloise needs her politically radical Theo and their rich girl poor boy forbidden love trope or SO HELP ME GOD."

