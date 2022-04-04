Bridgerton: does Penelope Featherington end up with Colin Bridgerton? 

Bridgerton is the show that everyone is talking about at the moment. After season two landed on Netflix in late March, it seems that all we want is even more yearning romances set in the Regency period - and luckily, there are plenty more books in the bestselling Julia Quinn series.

One of the characters we’re very invested in is Penelope Featherington, who has had a major crush on Colin Bridgerton for the last two seasons. So will the pair ever get together, according to the books? Find out the answers here but warning, spoilers ahead…

Does Penelope Featherington end up with Colin Bridgerton?

Penelope and Colin’s story is told in the fourth novel in the Bridgerton series, Romancing Mr Bridgerton, where Penelope finds that her feelings towards Colin are finally reciprocated. In the novel, Penelope is 28-years-old and considered by society to be a spinster, and is still in love with Colin from afar without any expectations that he would ever want to marry her after overhearing him tell his brothers he would never marry her.

However, the pair are thrown together when Colin returns from his travels, and he slowly starts to have feelings for her as she comes out of her shell following a new friendship with Lady Danbury, who is impressed by Penelope and thinks there is 'more to her' than the wallflower that everyone believes her to be.

Colin eventually falls in love with Penelope

The romance becomes troubled when Colin discovers Penelope’s secret - that she is Lady Whistledown - and grows jealous of her amazing achievements, feeling that he himself has done nothing inspiring as the third son of a large family.

However, Penelope encourages him to publish his travel journals, which promise to become a huge success when they are published.

Colin is the lead Bridgerton on book four

The pair marry, but have to deal with Cressida Cowper’s threats to expose Penelope as Lady Whistledown. Instead, Colin proudly announces the revelation himself, leading to praise from the ton, while saving her reputation, and the pair live happily ever after in wedded bliss.

Will they get together on the TV show?

Although we can’t be sure about what’s coming up on the show, as the series has deviated somewhat from the novels, the moment where Colin breaks Penelope’s heart after she overhears him declaring that he will never marry her played out in season two, so we’re on track for the pair to fall in love. The only question is, when?!

