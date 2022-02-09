The Rookie is getting a spinoff series with a female lead - details The ABC show is expanding its universe!

Hit police procedural The Rookie is known and loved by audiences - so it's come as no surprise to learn that the franchise, which is led by actor Nathan Fillion, has a brand new spinoff series in the works.

It's been revealed that the network behind the series is exploring the potential of expanding the show's universe with a brand new show set in the FBI, fronted by actress and presenter Niecy Nash. The Claws actress is set to guest star in a two-episode arc of the main series, which will serve as a backdoor pilot for the yet-untitled spinoff.

She will play a woman known as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. As Deadline reports: "Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who put her dreams on hold to make sure her kids pursued their own."

In the episodes, Officer John Nolan and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Airdates for the episodes have not yet been confirmed.

Niecy Nash will lead the cast of the upcoming spinoff series

It's expected that viewers can expect to see Nathan's Nolan and Niecy's Simone regularly team up on cases. Much like the franchises of One Chicago, Law & Order, 9-1-1 and FBI, The Rookie and the new spinoff will exist in the same universe, allowing characters to drop by each other's shows.

Confirming the news, Niecy said in a statement: "I'm so excited to guest star on The Rookie and bring Simone Clark to life! She is a spirited and spicy fish out of water. The cast is amazing and I can't wait to play!"

The exciting news comes just days after the 51-year-old star wrapped her four-season run on comedy-drama Claws. The series, which airs on TNT, aired its final episode on Sunday 6 February, much to the disappointment of fans. Niecy is also known for her roles in Getting On, Mrs America and When They See Us, which landed her an NAACP Image Award.

