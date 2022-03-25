Nathan Fillion took a walk on the wild side with some R&R at the hands of someone rather surprising.

The Rookie star shared a video of him getting a new hairstyle but there wasn't a pair of scissors - or a hairdresser - in sight.

Instead, Nathan was getting his tresses tousled by his pet cat, Bowie, who was licking his head.

He captioned the Instagram post: "Getting my hair done," and fans laughed at the fact he chose his cat to style him rather than a professional.

But instead of being horrified by the animalistic approach, many of his fans could also relate.

"My cat does that too," said one, as another added: "Haha, my cat does the same thing to me Nathan! I sure do love getting my hair done without going to the salon."

Nathan's cat was licking his hair into place

Others joked that he must have "tuna hair gel," to attract his pet, and many more found the whole operation hilarious.

Nathan has made no secret of the fact that he adores animals and recently saved a hummingbird who had got trapped inside his home.

The actor once again took to social media to show himself carrying the tiny creature which had found its way inside his spacious LA house.

Nathan shares his home with his cat Bowie

He carefully carried it outside and to a hummingbird feeder as he marveled at the rare moment.

Nathan loves his beloved Bowie but expressed his relief that he got to the feathered friend before his cat did.

His fans were transfixed on the cute clip, but also couldn't help but take note of his stunning surroundings as he gave a glimpse at his impressive home in Los Angeles.

Nathan's backyard looked like a tropical paradise, complete with an enormous swimming pool, palm trees and an expansive lawn.

His followers loved his home and called it "stunning," and, "beautiful," in the comments.

