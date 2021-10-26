Nathan Fillion's The Rookie makes major change in wake of on-set tragedy The hit police drama has made the decision to ban live guns after a cinematographer was fatally shot

Hit police drama The Rookie has made the decision to ban live guns on set in the wake of the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Alec Baldwin's movie Rust.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ABC series which stars Nathan Fillion has taken action to protect its cast and crew from a similar tragedy. In a memo sent by showrunner Alexi Hawley, it was announced that live weapons would not be allowed on set anymore.

The note, which was sent to staff on Friday, read: "As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be with Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post."

It continued: "There will be no more 'live' weapons on the show. The safety of our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk."

Across the first three seasons, the show has predominantly used CGI to depict muzzle flashes, although live weapons were used occasionally during the filming of major outside scenes.

The Rookie has made the decision to ban live guns on the set going forward

Also known as non-powder guns or imitation firearms, Air Soft guns are replicas that fire plastic pellets instead of bullets. They are normally used for target practice and military-style games but are also employed on film and TV sets as they look almost identical to real guns.

Halyna Hutchins died after being accidentally shot on the set of Alec Baldwin's Rust

The change was announced the day after Halyna, 42, died after being accidentally shot on the set of Western drama Rust when a gun was discharged by actor Alec Baldwin. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident which took place in Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

Alec, who also serves as a producer on the film, has since expressed his sadness over the incident. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he shared on Twitter.

No charges have been filed, although production on the film has been suspended indefinitely. It's unclear if other film and TV productions will follow The Rookie and ban the use of live weapons on sets following the tragedy.

