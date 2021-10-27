Jenna Dewan teases return to The Rookie with new behind-the-scenes clips with Nathan Fillion The actress made a brief appearance in the season three finale

We hope viewers of The Rookie enjoyed Jenna Dewan's brief appearance in the last season of the Nathan Fillion-led drama - because it looks like we might be seeing a lot more of her in season four!

MORE: Nathan Fillion makes disappointing discovery as he films season four of The Rookie

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday as filming for the police procedural's fourth season continued, Jenna shared a number of behind-the-scenes clips and photos as she donned her bright yellow firesuit and hardhat to reprise her role of firefighter Bailey Nune.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of The Rookie?

In one, she could be seen in full gear as she posed in front of a fire engine alongside her co-stars and several real-life firefighters, while in another, she showed off her dance moves between scenes. She captioned the series of photos and videos: "'Twas a fun day @TheRookieABC."

MORE: The Rookie's Nathan Fillion transformed his home in lockdown – inside

MORE: The Rookie's Nathan Fillion looked so different at the start of his career

Lead actor Nathan Fillion was also spotted on the set in his LAPD blues, suggesting that viewers can expect to see the pair share the screen together once again in the upcoming season.

The 40-year-old actress, who is also known for her roles in the movie Step Up and the series The Resident, first appeared in the cop drama in the season three finale. Following her debut, showrunner Alexei Hawley teased that her character could potentially become a love interest for Nathan's John Nolan.

Jenna will be reprising her role of firefighter Bailey Nune in season four

Speaking to TV Line, he said: "We couldn't really do a ton of love interest stuff during the middle of the pandemic, but at the end of the day it felt like, 'Let's find him somebody to potentially take us into next season'. And Jen is really special, and I love the character."

The actress shared several snaps from her first day back on set of the cop drama

Jenna's return to The Rookie comes after it was revealed that the ABC series has made a major change following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Alec Baldwin's movie Rust.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, bosses behind the ABC series has taken action to protect their cast and crew from a similar tragedy by banning live guns on set. In a memo sent around to cast and crew, it was announced that live weapons will no longer be used.

MORE: Alec Baldwin shares heartbreaking statement after fatal Rust shooting

The note, which was sent to staff on Friday 22 October, read: "As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be with Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post. There will be no more 'live' weapons on the show. The safety of our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk."

Across the first three seasons, the show has predominantly used CGI to depict muzzle flashes, although live weapons were used occasionally during the filming of major outside scenes.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.