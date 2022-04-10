Better Call Saul creator confirms Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul cameo - fans are divided Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are back

Co-creator of Better Call Saul, Peter Gould, has confirmed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be reprising their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the upcoming sixth and final season - and fans are divided.

Peter, who worked on all five seasons of Breaking Bad, confirmed the news at PaleyFest LA.

"I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?' Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah," he said during an appearance on a panel.

While the writer confirmed the return of the iconic characters, he kept the details of how they will appear in the series well under wraps. "How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself," he said. "But I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season."

The show's official Twitter account posted a snap of Jessie and Walter alongside the caption: "They're coming back. #BetterCallSaul," sparking a major reaction from fans.

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will appear in the upcoming season

While most fans were left feeling ecstatic with the huge news, some were disappointed that the return of the fan-favourite characters has been announced before the season's release. One person took to the comments, writing: "It should have been as a surprise," while another added: "I really would have loved for this to be a surprise."

A third person agreed, adding: "Why would you reveal this before the show is out."

Fans are divided over the announcement

Many fans, however, took to Twitter to express their excitement about the news, with one person writing: "Awww yeah! The moment us Breaking Bad fans have been waiting for! The timelines have finally caught up…Bring it on!"

Another person added: "Woke my husband up at 6:30 on a Sunday to tell him this news and he wasn't even mad at me," while another simply commented: "SCREAAMMIIIINNNNGGGGG."

Better Call Saul season six is set to premiere on 18 April on AMC and AMC Plus.

