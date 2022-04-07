Julia: everything you need to know about Sarah Lancashire’s new drama Julia is set to be based on the life of Julia Child

Sarah Lancashire has wowed US audiences with her performance in the new series Julia and guess what, it is coming to the UK very soon! Find out everything you need to know about the drama based on the life of Julia Child here…

What is Julia about?

The official synopsis reads: "Julia is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show.

Sarah stars as Julia

"Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic."

When is Julia out?

The eight-part series is already out on HBO Max in the US, and will premiere in the UK on Sky Atlantic from Tuesday 12 April. Watch the trailer here…

The series also stars Frasier’s David Hyde Pierce, Madam Secretary’s Bebe Neuwirth, and Fantastic Beasts actress Fiona Glascott.

Who is in the cast of Julia?

Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire plays the title role, and opened up about it to NPR, saying: "The starting point has to be their humanity and their authenticity. She’s naturally very funny [but] I never approached the series as a comedy. I didn't really want that to be the launch pad.

"I needed to know specifically who Julia was when she was away from the cameras, when she wasn't on the show. The Julia behind closed doors. The Julia when she was with her friends, when she was with Paul. That, to me, is equally as important as trying to portray the woman in front of the camera."

