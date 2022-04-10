Aljaz Skorjanec reunites with Strictly star following exit from show The dancer recently announced his departure from the BBC programme

Aljaz Skorjanec was reunited with his former Strictly partner, Dragons Den's Sara Davies, on Friday following his sudden exit from the BBC show.

Sara attended Aljaz and his wife Janette Manrara's dance tour, Remembering The Oscars, before joining the couple to share some home made banoffee pie along with her husband, Simon, and two professional dancers from the show.

Aljaz took to Instagram to share a photo of the group, with Sara holding up the pie. He captioned the snap: "Just some happy faces around a Banoffee pie that @saradaviescc made. #family."

Sara also celebrated the reunion on her social media, posting a sweet selfie of the two along with the caption: "Back together again… Didn't get a dance but I did get a really big hug."

Sara's presence at Aljaz's tour comes almost two weeks after the professional dancer announced his departure from Strictly.

Aljaz reunited with his former Strictly partner Sara Davies

In a statement to Instagram, the 32-year-old revealed that he made the decision "a little while ago" and that he has "exciting stuff" planned for the future.

He also gave a touching tribute to Janette, who left the show last year to present It Takes Two alongside Rylan Clark.

He wrote: "To my bucka.. from picking songs, creating stories and choreographing steps we always did it as a team. Your talent and selflessness knows no bounds. We were dating when we started together on the show and now we are husband and wife. We got to perform with Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, BBC Symphony Orchestra.. moments I will keep in my heart forever. I LOVE YOU!"

Aljaz recently announced his departure from the show

Speaking out about Aljaz's exit from the show, fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima revealed that it is "weird" to not have him in rehearsals for The Professionals tour.

"It's so weird to not have Aljaz on the show," he told Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning recently. "He's one of the guys in the room, he is the one who will literally make us laugh and say, 'Come on guys, let's push, let's go.' We are going to miss him so much."

